Yami said that she had the privilege to have some really good designers she can lean on.

MUMBAI (Online) - Yami Gautam recently opened up about donning her mother’s saree on her wedding with Aditya Dhar. She also spilled the beans on how some ‘mean’ designers do not let you wear their outfits because you are not so and so.

Talking to a news portal Yami said that her wedding was an extension of her personality, and her core values. And she was lucky to have a partner who had similar thoughts.

According to her, the wedding is your day, you should do everything you feel like doing, which gives you happiness and no one should dictate that for you.

Having said that, the actress also added that she had the privilege to have some really good designers she can lean on. However, she revealed that even in the fashion industry, some high-end designers don’t give you their outfits because you are not so and so. It is the entire system.

Yami recalled once a person told her ‘that lehenga is not for you’ as according to him, it just doesn’t work with that designer. Yami thought it was really mean and no one should make someone feel so bad.

However, the actress also clarified that it’s not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple.