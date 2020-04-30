Kurt Cobain died 28 years ago today

In April 2022, it will be 28 years since Kurt Cobain was found dead at his home in Lake Washington Boulevard, Seattle on 8 April 1994. It was confirmed he had died on April 5, 1994, three days before his body was recovered. Even though a suicide note was left and Kurt had previously attempted suicide, there has been speculation over the years about whether the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer was murdered.

During the last years of his life, Cobain struggled with heroin addiction, illness and depression. He also had difficulty coping with his fame and public image, and the professional and lifelong personal pressures surrounding himself and his wife, musician Courtney Love. The circumstances of his death at age 27 have become a topic of public fascination and debate.

His suicide note



Kurt is one of the most famous members of the "27 Club"

Passing away at the age of 27 is an eerie coincidence shared by several celebrities who died young, including fellow rock musicians and Seattle denizens Jimi Hendrix and Mia Zapata. Morbid music fans have glommed onto this coincidence by dubbing celebrities who passed on at that age as the "27 Club."

Other "members" include Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, and the most recent member, Fredo Santana.

In commemoration of the 28th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, here are few favorite Nirvana performances proving that even though Kurt is gone, his legacy will live on forever.

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Live At The Paramount, Seattle / 1991)

Love Buzz (Live At The Paramount, Seattle / 1991)