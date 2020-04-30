Pakistani celebrities share good wishes for PM

Celebrities have also been sharing good wishes for the PM, showcasing their support for him.

(Web Desk) For quite a while the political developments in the country had been at the spotlight. Ever since the opposition parties united against the Prime Minister Imran Khan and filed a no-confidence motion against him, people have been on an emotional roller coaster ride considering the fan following the leader holds.

Today was the National Assembly’s session on voting for no-confidence motion and every Pakistani was much concerned about the results. But things took turn as the Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence move, afterwards Prime Minister in an address updated the nation that he has adviced the President to dissolve assembly and the President acting on the PM’s advice dissolved the Lower House of the Parliament.

While the opposition was much distress, on the other hand PTI supporters were sharing love and good wishes for Imran Khan. Many celebrities have also been sharing good wishes for the Prime Minister, showcasing their support for him.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by Pakistani celebrities expressing love for Imran Khan.



