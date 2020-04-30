Hina Khwaja slams Maryam Nawaz over her recent statement

Hina Khwaja uploaded a video on her Instagram outlet, in which she responded to Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Hina Khwaja slammed the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz over her recent statement in which the politician talked about turning Pakistan into ‘old Pakistan’ as it used to be before PTI government’s ‘new Pakistan’.

In a recent press conference the PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz while criticizing the PTI government said that fasten your seat belts as the plane of Naya Pakistan can land in old Pakistan anytime.

Hina Khwaja uploaded a video on her Instagram outlet, in which she responded to the PMLN leader’s statement saying that Maryam Nawaz has forced her to use such harsh words, adding that, “Maryam Sahiba! Apke Munh Main Khaak.”

The actress further lambasted Maryam saying that may Allah save Pakistan from landing in the old Pakistan that was left in a miserable condition by the combined efforts of her party and it’s allies.

Hina Khwaja added in the caption of the video, “May Allah Ta’ala protect our beloved country from the enemies beyond our borders & those who create “fitna"” within!”