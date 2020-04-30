In Veena Mailk's view coming out on the streets will not help anyone

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani Actress Veena Mailk has termed Aurat March as ‘Controversial’.

While talking about Aurat March Veena Malik shared her perspective that the march only attracts controversy.

According to the actress Aurat March has not been addressing the real issues that women are facing in the present world. Veena Malik explained that despite of making it easier for the women in our society these marches have been doing the opposite.

She also expressed that in her view coming out on the streets will not help anyone but it will be better to make the actual difference by getting engaged into the real system and changing the rules.

“What I feel is that Aurat March is portraying those things which are not helping women and will only attract controversy. Women have health issues, equal pay issues, and there are many other things women should be given rights on. But when you are not serious, you go out on the streets and yell. When you are serious, you go, get into the system and change the laws which could actually help people. So shor sharaba karnay walay kabhe serious nae hotay, that’s the point,” said Veena Malik.

The marches held in Pakistan every year on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, along with getting the support of many, these marches have also been a target of criticism. A lot of controversial ideas emerge on social media especially regarding the posters used in Aurat March.

There are people who still come out with slogans every year despite of all the mockery and criticism to represent their ideas for a better world. A world where women can talk about their rights and have equal opportunities.

As the suppoters of Aurat March believe that to solve a problem one needs to first identify it, present the solution and then educate people. For them Aurat March represents that there is a need to change the standards set by the society for women and to provide them a safe space to learn and groom.

