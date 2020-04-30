Atif Aslam becomes most streamed Pakistani artist internationally

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): The streaming platform Spotify celebrates its first anniversary revealing its own data where singer Atif Aslam was considered no.1 in terms of popularity abroad.



Spotify reached the Pakistani music market to help the local artists reach new fan bases and build careers.



With hits like Kadi Te Has Bol, Jeena Jeena and Tere Sang Yaara ranked in the top-10 most streamed songs from Pakistan abroad Atif gained massive acclaim.



Pakistani music is being discovered and enjoyed around the world and Atif has carved a huge name for his soulful singing.



Atif found a global stage with his great effort in a short span of time.

Top local artists streamed outside of Pakistan

1. Atif Aslam

2. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

3. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

4. Momina Mustehsan

5. Bilal Saeed

6. Shafqat Amanat Ali

7. Talha Anjum

8. Talhah Yunus

9. Asim Azhar

10. Young Stunners

Top songs from Pakistan streamed abroad:

1. Baari - Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan

2. Pehli Dafa - Atif Aslam, Shiraz Uppal

3. Gumaan - Young Stunners

4. Uchiyaan Deewaraan - Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan

5. Kadi Te Has Bol - Atif Aslam, Velo Sound Station

6. Jeena Jeena (Badlapur) - Atif Aslam

7. Don’t Mind - Rap Demon, Young Stunners

8. Afsanay - Young Stunners

9. Awari - Adnan Dhool, Momina Mustehsan

10. Tere Sang Yaara - Atif Aslam