Pakistani showbiz stars hail Zahir Jaffer's death penalty

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): Pakistani showbiz industry’s stars have shown satisfaction over the verdict in Noor Mukaddam murder case, calling that ‘justice has been served’.



“Justice for Noor in this world has been served, Alhamdulilah” tweeted leading actress Mahira Khan.

Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 24, 2022

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday handed down the death penalty to Zahir Jaffer for the murder of Noor Mukadam while his employees, watchman Muhammad Iftikhar and gardener Muhammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting in the act.

“Shukar Allah! Justice has prevailed! Death for the monster’s diabolical act deservedly so. My heart goes out to Noor’s family. Hope this brings an iota of peace to them.” Adnan Siddique tweeted in response of the verdict.

Shukar Allah! Justice has prevailed! Death for the monster’s diabolical act deservedly so. My heart goes out to Noor’s family..hope this brings an iota of peace to them #NoorMukadam — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 24, 2022

“Ya Allah Tera Shukar (Thanks to Almighty Allah) Justice Prevailed!” another leading actress Mawra Hocane tweeted.

Ya Allah Tera Shukar #justicefornoor Justice Prevailed!!!!! ALHUMDULILLAH !!!!! — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) February 24, 2022

Actor Ali Rehman Khan also shared the news on his Instagram story with hashtag for Noor.