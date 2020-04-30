AGT's star Nightbirde Jane Marczewski dies from cancer.

(Web Desk) – The singer Jane Marczewski also known as the Nightbride has died due to cancer on Sunday, 20 February.

The sad news was confirmed by America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews as he shared a note saying, “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of this difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

The 31-year-old singer had appeared on America’s Got Talent (AGT) back in 2021 and in her audition she told the judges that she had a two per cent chance of survival from cancer. She also added that, “two per cent is not zero per cent.”

The singer amazed everyone with her bravery and admirable singing as she performed an original song ‘it’s okay’ that explained her fight with cancer and despite everything she was so full of positivity and hope.

Nightbride got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer and also received lots of love and appreciation from people around the world with her audition video getting 39 million views on YouTube.

Later, she had to pull out of the competition as her health started deteriorating.

While she was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and was told by the doctors in 2019 that she just had three more months but she went on to fight for three more years.

In her last Instagram post that was five weeks ago Jane Marczewski has stated that things have turned “Pretty brutal”.

“But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright,” she wrote.



