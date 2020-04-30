Social Media Campaign Case: Court issues arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Court has issued arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani in social media campaign case.

The District Court has heard the case for running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar. Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the aforementioned case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed challan against eight accused in Ali Zafar’s complaint including Meesha Shafi.

According to FIA, Meesha Shafi and other accused have launched a sexual harassment campaign against Ali Zafar on social media. While the accused could not present solid evidence in defense.

Ali Zafar’s lawyer has stated that, “The accused have done character assassination of the singer by campaigning on social media. Action should be taken against all accused including Meesha Shafi, Effat Omar, Leena Ghani under the Cyber Crime Act.”

The Court has issued arrest warrants for the accused Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani. While the accused Ali Gul Pir and Leena Ghani’s acquittal pleas were rejected. The court has adjourned the case till March 19.

