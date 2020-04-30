Falak Shabir reveals spouse Sarah's most attractive quality

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE): Singer Falak Shabir recently revealed his spouse actress Sara Khan’s favorite quality.



“No doubt, Sarah is one of the most gorgeous and finest actress of Pakistan but the thing which I loved the most about Sarah was her attitude towards her parents.” Falak said, while talking in a private channel’s morning show.



“The way she was treating her father, in such a polite and beautiful way attracted me. Her way of communicating with others in such a sweet way attracted me the most”, added Falak Shabir.