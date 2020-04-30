Mahira Khan becomes producer with web series 'Baarwan Khiladi'

(Dunya News) – Pakistani stunning actress Mahira Khan has stepped into production with a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi.



Mahira Khan, along with her friend Nina Kashif, set up a production house Soulfry Films. Baarwan Khiladi will be their first project together.



“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot on this trip with me other than Nina Kashif,” she said.

Baarwan Khiladi is “a coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games – cricket.” it is “a story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage.”



The web series features Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Kinza Hashmi in the lead.