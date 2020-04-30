Syeda Tuba confirms separation with husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain

The actress took to the Instagram and twitter to announce the news.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Syeda Tuba Anwa, second wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, on Wednesday confirmed her separation with her husband.

The actress took to the Instagram and twitter to announce the news, saying her close family and friends were aware that she had part her way with her husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain 14 months ago.

Without mentioning the reason of her separation, Tuba said that after 14 months of separation, it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation and she had to approach the court for divorce.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah Almighty and his plans,” she said.

She also appealed to respect her decision during these testing times.

