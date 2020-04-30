FBR summons TikToker Hareem Shah

Intelligence Inland Revenue hinted at issuing Hareem Shah's arrest warrant if she did not appear.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has summoned the TikToker Hareem Shah.

Deputy Director I&I Inland Revenue Sohail Abbas has issued a notice to Hareem Shah. She has been summoned on February 17. While the Intelligence and Investigation has summoned her to the office at 11:00 am.

Intelligence has also hinted at initiating action against Hareem Shah under the Anti-money Laundering Act.

