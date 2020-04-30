First Turkish film 'Ayla' to premiere in Pakistan on Feb 11

LAHORE (Dunya News) – First Turkish film ‘Ayla‘is set to be displayed in Pakistani cinemas on February 11.

The film has been dubbed exclusively in Urdu.



Executive Manager of Distribution Club said, “The story of the film is based on life of a beautiful girl ‘Ayla’ who meets a Turkish soldier on the battlefield.”



It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan is already airing Turkish dramas on its entertainment channels. So far, Ertugrul Ghazi has been the mega hit among other Turkish serials aired on Pakistani channels.