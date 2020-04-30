Ghazal maestro Ustad Ghulam Ali turns 81

LAHORE (Dunya News) – 81st birthday of Ghazal maestro Ustad Ghulam Ali was observed on Sunday Dec 05, 2021.

Ghulam Ali is a Pakistan-based ghazal singer who belongs to Patiala Gharana. He opened his eyes on 5th Dec 1940 in Kalekay Nagra, British India.

Ghulam Ali started singing for Radio Pakistan, Lahore in 1960. Along with singing ghazals, Ghulam Ali composed music for his ghazals.

His compositions are raga-based and sometimes include a scientific mixture of ragas. He is known for blending gharana-gaayaki into ghazal and this gives his singing the capability to touch people’s hearts.

He sings Punjabi songs too. Many of his Punjabi songs have been popular and have been part of Punjab’s own cultural diaspora.

Though from Pakistan, Ghulam Ali remains as popular in India as in Pakistan. Asha Bhosle has done joint music albums with him.

He was introduced to Hindi cinema with a Hindi film song Chupke Chupke Raat Din written by the poet Hasrat Mohani in B. R. Chopra’s film, Nikaah (1982).

Other popular ghazals include Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and Awaargi. He tends to select the ghazals of famous poets.

Ghulam Ali has also sung some Nepali ghazals like Kina kina timro tasveer, Gajalu tee thula thula aankha, Lolaaeka tee thula and Ke chha ra diun in Nepali language with Narayan Gopal, a well known Nepali singer, and composer Deepak Jangam.

Those songs were written by King Mahendra of Nepal. These songs were compiled in an album entitled Narayan Gopal, Ghulam Ali Ra Ma, and are popular among Nepali music lovers to this day.

One of his memorable concerts was at the Taj Mahal. In February 2013, the maestro became the first person to receive the Bade Ghulam Ali Khan award. He also got the first Swaralaya Global Legend Award (2016) at Trivandrum, Kerala, India.

Ghulam Ali was also the singer of choice for His late Majesty the king of Nepal Mahendra Birbikram Shah Dev.

Ustaad Ghulam Ali sang Notable ghazals/songs including Aah ko chahiyye ek umr asar honey tak (Poet: The Great Mirza Ghalib), Ae husn-e-beparwah tujhe shola kahoon ya shabnam kahoon (Poet: Bashir Badr), Apni Dhun Mein Rehta Hun, Mai Bhi Tere Jaisa Hun (Poet: Nasir Kazmi), Apni Tasveer Ko Aankhon Se (Poet: Shahzad Ahmad), Arz-e-gham say bhi faaida tou nahin (Poet: Raees Warsi), Awaargi (Poet: Mohsin Naqvi), Teri Yaad Yaad (Poet: Sameer), Saaqi Sharab Laa among several others.

The maestro has received Pride of Performance Award in 1979 by the President of Pakistan and Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award (Star of distinction) in 2013 by the President of Pakistan.