(Reuters) – Hollywood action movie star Sylvester Stallone, who has been painting since at least 1966, put some of his artwork on display at a German museum on Friday (December 4), saying "the people that understand painting..like it."

Entitled "a retrospective on the occasion of the 75th birthday," more than 50 of his colourful and outspoken works are currently being shown at Osthaus Museum in Hagen south of Dortmund.

"It s extremely emotional, it s somewhat physically erotic in a sense that it s a manifestation of very explosive emotions," said Stallone during the presentation of his work.

The museum in a written statement said: "Stallone s paintings are on the one hand action-packed and expressive like his films and on the other hand subtle and multi-layered in their statements. Painting has been a close and constant part of Sylvester Stallone s creative expressions for the past 55 years, with his artistic output fuelling his cinematic work and vice versa."

Asked why he turned to art, Stallone said: "I just painted for myself as opposed to going to a psychiatrist or talking to people and getting them bored ... and then it started to take on a life of its own. The brush pulls you," he said.

Born in New York in 1946, Stallone found fame with the 1976 Oscar-winning boxing film "Rocky", soon becoming one of Hollywood s biggest action movie stars.

His artwork in Hagen will be on display until February 20, 2022.