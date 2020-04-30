Sonya hussyn dazzles in Kailashi attire

LAHORE (Web Desk) - New pictures of Pakistan’s leading actress Sonya Hussyn on social media have made a splash.

Actress Sonya Hussyn ia a versatile actress and known for her fashionable personality. She keeps sharing new pictures of herself with her fans showcasing new fashion trends which make it obvious that Sonya Hussyn has a good fashion sense.

The pictures and videos shared by Sonya Hussyn on social media grabbed attention of her fans.

Sonya Hussyn’s Instagram account is doing rounds with new videos and pictures showing her wearing traditional Kailashi outfits.

This video of Sonia Hussain shows how happy she is to wear a beautiful Kailashi dress. Her video flaunting the dress is also being well appreciated by her fans.