Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab nominated for Best New Artist award at Grammys

(Web Desk) - Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab is being nominated for two Grammy awards 2022.

The musician has been nominated in the category of Best New Artist alongside Olivia Rodrigo, the Kid Loroi and Glass Animals, among others.

The musician has also been nominated for the Best Global Performance award.

Pakistani celebrities congratulated Arooj Aftab on the achievement.

Osman Khalid Butt tweeted, "What fantastic news. Congratulations, Arooj Aftab!"

— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 23, 2021

Singer Fakhr-e-Alam wrote, "Big Congrats, Arooj Aftab, for becoming the first ever Pakistani to be nominated for Best New Artist for the 2022 Grammy Awards.