LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 37th death anniversary of legendary poet and writer Faiz Ahmad Faiz is being observed today (Saturday).

Born in 1911 in Sialkot, Faiz earned wide recognition for his work that influenced Urdu literature all over the world.

His poetry has been translated into several languages including Russian and English.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan and international awards including the Lenin peace award by the Soviet Union in recognition of his services.

He died this day in 1984 and is buried in Lahore.