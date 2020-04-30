Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani veteran actor Sohail Asghar on Saturday has passed away after prolonged illness.



According to family sources, the actor had been unwell for the past 1.5 year and was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Funeral prayers of the artist will be held tomorrow (November 14) in Bahria Town in Lahore.

Sohail Asghar, after completing his education, joined Radio Pakistan and worked as Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988. He made his TV and film debut with drama Raat and movie named ‘Murad’.

His notable TV dramas included ‘Khuda Ki Basti’, ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and ‘Kajal Ghar’.



