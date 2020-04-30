  Published On 11 November,2021 11:52 pm
Pakistani celebrities cheer Green Shirts on remarkable performance in T20 World Cup 2021

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani celebrities on Thursday cheered Green Shirts on remarkable performance in T20 World Cup.

According to details, the Pakistani cricket team got defeated by team Australia with 5-wickets which qualified Australians to play T20 World Cup 2021’s final match with New Zealand team on Sunday.

A number of Pakistani celebrities shared their reviews on the performance of Green Shirts throughout the T20 tournament. Appreciating and cheering them, celebrities made sure to forward the love team Pakistan added in their lives through the T20 matches especially today!

Have sneak peek to their responses: