Urdu poet Jaun Elia remembered on his 19th death anniversary

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The 19th death anniversary of Pakistani Urdu poet Jaun Elia was observed on Monday.

Syed Hussain Jaun Asghar Naqvi, commonly known as Jaun Elia (14 December 1931 – 8 November 2002), was an Urdu poet, philosopher, biographer, and scholar from South Asia who migrated from independent India to Pakistan.

He was the brother of Rais Amrohvi and Syed Muhammad Taqi, who were journalists and psychoanalysts.

He was fluent in Urdu, Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew. One of the most prominent modern Urdu poets, popular for his unconventional ways, he acquired knowledge of philosophy, logic, Islamic history, the Muslim Sufi tradition, Muslim religious sciences, Western literature, and Kabbala.

His father, Shafiq Elia, was a scholar of literature and astronomy well-versed in the Arabic, English, Persian, Hebrew and Sanskrit languages, and who corresponded with leading intellectuals like Bertrand Russell.

He was the youngest of his siblings. Rais Amrohvi was his elder brother. Indian film director Kamal Amrohi was his first cousin.

Described as a child prodigy, he was initially educated at the Syed-ul-Madaris in Amroha, a madrassah associated with the Darul Uloom Deoband.

He began writing poetry at the age of 8 but published his first collection, Shayad, when he was 60.

His poetry collection includes, Sukhan Meri Udasee Hai, Zakham-e-Umeed, Mubada, Tumharey Aur Mere Darmiyan, Daricha Haye Kheyal, Qitaat, Jaun Elia Ki Tamam Ghazlain (parts I-III), Inshaye aur Mazaameen, Farnood and Is Rang Ke Tufaan.

His poetry is known for love and the unending pain of separation. He expressed the pain and sorrow in a distinct way that anyone could get influenced by his poetry.

Jaun Elia was a communist who, in his poems, supported communism in Pakistan References to class consciousness are also seen in his poems.

In 2020, Punjabi rapper Kay Kap s album "Rough Rhymes for Tough Times" featured a song entitled Bulaava which had couplets from the poem Pehnaayi Ka Makaan written & recited by Jaun Elia.