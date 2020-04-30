PISA 2021: Sneak peek into star-studded night

Lahore (Dunya News) – The glamorous star-studded night of 2nd Annual Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2021 took place on November 5 at Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.



According to details, a number of Pakistani celebrities including Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Nida Yasir, Asim Azhar, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Soniya Hussain, Faisal Qureshi, Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Ahmad Ali Butt, Jannat Mirza, Ushna Shah and many others added to the enchanting spell of the night.





















Celebrities cladded in epic diverse eastern and western attires added oomph to the aura. Renowned female celebrities of Pakistani film and drama industry such as Soniya Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Hania Amir and Sana Maskatiya walked the red carpet carrying beautiful saris; meanwhile, tux and sherwanis remained the popular wear among male celebrities.







The stars of Pakistani showbiz industry including Feroz Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, and Affan Waheed glammed the night by wearing formal tux and Yasir Hussain, Faisal Qureshi and Umair Jaswal stunned their fans by wearing sherwani.









Moreover, Mehwish Hayat who earlier had hosted the 20th Lux Style Award (LSA) co-hosted the red carpet of award show whereas the brilliant performers like Sheheryar Munawar and Sajjad Ali graced the show with their outstanding performances.



