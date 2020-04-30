Leading drummer Pappu Sain dies of liver cancer

Lahore (Dunya News) - Leading drummer Pappu Sain passed away, his condition was critical yesterday.

According to the doctors his health kept deteriorating and there were no hopes of recovery. Pappu Sain was on ventilator since long, he was diagnosed of Liver cancer.

Pappu Sain highlighted the soft image of Pakistan all over the world with his talent.

He also conveyed the message of Sufism through drums at the international level.





The drummer was undergoing treatment at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore. He was 95.