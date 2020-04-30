KARACHI (Dunya News) - Leading Resurrection Ertugrul actors Turgut Alp and Bamsi Alp arrive in Pakistan. Nurettin Sonmez and Cengiz Coşkun, who are the main characters in Ertugrul Ghazi are on a visit in the country and will meet their fans.

Cengiz played the role of Turgut Bey and a close aide to Ertugrul in the TV series while Nurettin played the role of Bamsi Bey.

Turkish drama ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ has set new records in Pakistan. Not only the series is well praised, but its cast and characters are also well liked by the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp and Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi Alp had signed a contract with the Pakistani Brand J. Junaid Jamshed and became their brand ambassadors.

The Turksh series is based on Ertugrul, the son of the leader of the nomadic Kazi tribe, rescues three people. But their arrival creates trouble and finding a new place for them leads to the foundation of the Ottomon Empire.

It has been aired in Pakistan on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

