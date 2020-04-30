Shahid Afridi addresses daughter's fake social media account controversy

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former captain Pakistani cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, on Thursday addressed the trending controversy of his daughter’s social media accounts.

According to details, the cricket star clarified that none of his children owned an account on any social media networking sites.

Taking it to Twitter, the cricket superstar highlighted that a number of fake accounts operating with the name of his daughter Ansha Afridi could be spotted and confirmed that all are fake.

It is pertinent to mention here that the star requested netizens not to create any controversy regarding his daughters and the content shared by the fake social media accounts.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 3, 2021

He went on to spot several fake accounts on Twitter as shared below:



