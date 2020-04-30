Sarah Jessica Parker’s relative arrested for witchcraft

(Web desk) – Sarah Jessica parker who played a witch convicted in the salem witch trials in the disney movie Hocus Pocus later discovered that one of her ancestors was a real woman accused of witchcraft during the salem witch trials.

Hocus Pocus introduced fans to the Sanderson sisters and their bubbling cauldron back in 1993.

It’s such a beloved film that Disney plans to enchant fans again with a sequel in 2022.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their witchy roles. But for Parker, there’s an eerie connection to the movie’s setting and her real-life ancestors.

Hocus Pocus takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, a town notorious for its history of persecuting witches.

Its legacy still haunts American history, and Parker once learned about her family’s connection to the witch trials.

Parker discovered that her family had roots in Massachusetts, and one of her great grandmothers (10 generations back) faced witchcraft accusations.

She traveled all the way to Salem in person to learn the story.

According to WickedLocal, Esther (Dutch) Elwell of Gloucester was arrested with two other women during the 1690s.

The local historical society still had the records. A woman named Mary got sick, and a 17-year-old accused Elwell and two others of visiting Mary as “spectres,” choking and squeezing her.

When she died, the three were arrested for witchcraft based on the teen’s accusations.

Fortunately, the local government ended the trials before Elwell ever reached court, and she lived to be 82.

It happened to be the last witch case in their region. Parker took a moment to visit the cemetery where many of the accused were buried.

“There were generations who lost out because of this,” she remarked.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is due out in fall 2022

Parker, Midler, and Najimy will return to Salem in 2022. Rumor has it that the witches’ former home has been converted into a magic shop where an aspiring witch buys a candle.

Three unsuspecting women awaken the Sanderson sisters and quickly learn that they’re still hungry for children.

Spells, laughs, and hijinks guaranteed.