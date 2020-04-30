Sneak Peek into HSY’s star studded birthday bash

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Top celebrities of Pakistani Fashion Industry on Saturday celebrated the star studded birthday of industry’s heartthrob Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) on Saturday night.

According to the details, the birthday bash was themed on the colloquial “Mastt Mahol” dress code where the fraternity of fashion industry including models, fashion designers, actors and number of artists greeted the star on his special day.

Showbiz personalities from all across the film, drama and fashion got together to celebrate the HSY’s birthday at his ecstatically decorarted residence. Here is a sneak peek to the celebrity’s bash.



It is pertinent to mention here that the diva in 1994 proved the mettle of his talent. His skill in not only the industry of fashion designing earned him huge fame, but his career in acting remained unparallel and unbeatable till date.