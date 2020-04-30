Pakistani celebrities gather in Turkey to star IPPA Awards 2021

TURKEY (Web Desk) – Pakistani celebrities on Sunday gathered in Turkey to star the night of International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA).

According to details, a number of Pakistani showbiz celebrities were seen boarding flights to Turkey whereas many of others were spotted enjoying quality time with fellow stars in the foreign country.

Taking it to their Instagram handles, Pakistani film and drama stars shared photographs of the jubilant slot of their time being spent in Turkey. Celebrities including Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Humaima Malik, Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Ali Rehman Khan, Momal Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Iqra Aziz, and many others are sharing their pictures from Turkey

Let’s have a sneak peek to their icon travel and experience diaries:









It is pertinent to state here that the IPPA is the biggest independent, star-studded Pakistani event taking place since last three years. In addition, the award show is all set for its fourth season, this time in Istanbul, after two successful stints in the UK and one in Norway.