Filmfare Middle East: Pakistani, Indian celebrities add oomph to awards ceremony

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistani and Indian celebrities added oomph to the auspicious aura of Filmfare Middle East Awards ceremony that took place in Dubai on Friday.

According to the details, the Filmfare Awards Show was organized to celebrate the incredible performances of high achievers in the industries. The presence of hundreds of film stars added oomph to the celebration.

As per the Arab Media reports, the award show was scheduled to be held last year but due to surging cases of COVID-19 it was delayed. As per the sources, showbiz personalities of various countries including Pakistan, India, Morocco, Egypt and UAE attended the gathering.

Awards were distributed amongst film stars of all countries. From Pakistan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and many other actors were given away Filmfare awards meanwhile Ayesha Khan, Sheheryar Munawar and various others walked the red carpet.

Similarly the Indian celebrities including Kajol, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and other film stars were also awarded prizes.

In the award giving ceremony, Egyptians stars including Muhammad Ramzan and various Arabian actors were also given award.

Other prominent celebrities of the industry such as Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam performed at the ceremony while winning hearts of the audience.

