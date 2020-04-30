Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split once again

(Web desk) - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer together. A source confirmed that the pair who share 13-month-old daughter Khai, have split once again.

A source close to her family told, the couple has split, nearly two years after they reignited their on-again, off-again romance. "They aren t together right now," the source explained.

In February 2020, Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were back on when she wrote a Valentine s Day tribute to the musician. Then, in September of last year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai, whom they ve fiercely protected from the prying public.

However, the supermodel s relationship with Zayn has since come to an end. People broke the news of their separation just hours after TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi s mom, Yolanda Hadid, last week.