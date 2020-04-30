Nayyar Sultana remembered on her 29th death anniversary

(Web Desk) - The 29th death anniversary of renowned film star Nayyar Sultana will be observed on October 27.

Nayyar Sultana was born in Ali Garh (India) in 1935. After partition, she shifted to Karachi and then Lahore.

Her original name was Tayyaba Bano. She was selected for performance in a film by a prominent film director, Anwar Kamal Pasha, in 1965, who also named her Nayyar Sultana.

After the release of film, she became famous and performed as heroine in scores of films.

Her hit films included “Chen Sajana, Sahaili, Baji, Intikhab, Mazloom, Aik Musafir Aik Hesina and Teen Chakey”.