  Published On 23 October,2021 01:05 pm
The song 'Tera Deewana' is sung by Soch The Band and directed by Adnan Kandhar.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A video song starring stunning actor Imran Ashraf and very gorgeous actress and model Sadia Khan has been released.

The song ‘Tera Deewana’ is sung by Soch The Band and directed by Adnan Kandhar.

The actor took to social networking website and shared the teaser of his song and thanked his fans for one million plus views.

Watch video of song below: