The song 'Tera Deewana' is sung by Soch The Band and directed by Adnan Kandhar.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A video song starring stunning actor Imran Ashraf and very gorgeous actress and model Sadia Khan has been released.



The actor took to social networking website and shared the teaser of his song and thanked his fans for one million plus views.

One million plus views thanks for your love



Click the link of you are still missing it https://t.co/oCJOsMcETR pic.twitter.com/TkZpwpFowM — Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) October 22, 2021

Watch video of song below: