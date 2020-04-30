Adnan siddique prays for Pakistan win in T20 India vs Pak face off

(Web Desk) - Adnan Siddique in an exclusive talk with Dunya news along with Influencer Momin Saqib prayed emotionally for Paksitan’s win in the India VS Pakistan T20 face off on Sunday.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan is in Dubai on October 24.

Dunya news shared the actors views on Twitter.

Siddique, In a response to a question said, may Allah provide spiritual strength to the Pakistani players against India.

Momin Saqib, ifluencer and actor also expressed his views, said that 20 million hopes of Paksitani people are attached to this match, and wished that the hopes do not go in vain.

Matches between India and Pakistan have regularly produced cricket at the highest level, from Joginder Sharma’s clutch over in the 2007 decider to Kohli’s masterclass in the 2016 group stage and Mohammad Amir’s spell in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final. This trend is likely to continue on 24 October when Kohli and Babar Azam clash in Dubai.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN

The Pakistan squad – Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

The Indian team – Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

On October 24, in Dubai, Paksitan will face arch-rival India in Group 2. Aside from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, Team India is placed in Group B. On October 24, respectively.



