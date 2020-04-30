Alec Baldwin accidentally fired prop gun, killed cinematographer

(Web desk) - Tragic news for all involved tonight. The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins has died after Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on a movie set.

The local sheriff s office from Santa Fe, New Mexico, said the Hollywood star was the one holding the weapon when it misfired while scenes were being filmed for Rust.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Production was halted on the set.