First baby influencer earns around 1000 dollars a month travelling

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - A one year old baby influencer earns a whopping $1,000 from travelling the US with his parents.

Briggs Darrington has taken up to 45 flights, including one eight-hour journey.

The kid has visited sixteen US states alongside his mum Jess and dad Steve. The family visited bears in Alaska, wolves in Yellowstone National Park, the Delicate Arch in Utah, and stunning beaches in California.

Briggs mother too him on his first ever trip when he was just three weeks old and claims he could be the youngest travel influencer in the world.



The baby has tiktok page named Where Is Briggs? He has more than 250,000 tiktok followers while his Instagram page has almost 30,000 followers.