Vengeance has arrived: The Batman

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - The Batman is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comic character Batman. Produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Story revolves around the Riddler who plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City

Filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a teaser from the heavily anticipated "The Batman".

"Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday," he captioned the Batman s photo on Instagram.

Production of The Batman was suspended between March and September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the film s release date being delayed twice from an original June 2021 date.

The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

Two sequels are planned and two spin-off television series are in development for HBO Max.