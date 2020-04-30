Pakistani actress reveals her mental health, asks fans for prayers

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Young and emerging Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat has recently revealed about her mental health issues and asked fans for prayers.

The “Main Mehru Hoon” actor recently took to Instagram to talk about her health issues. Sharing a snap of the cannula on her hand, Rahat penned down a long caption. “For a very long time I have been wanting to say it out in open but some way or the other… I felt I should not make this post on the basis of being judged or criticized,” she began.

“But with a lot of courage and to let this out of my system I am making this post to share this with you all, whom I call my Instagram Family,” the actor added. “I have been suffering from anxiety for years. But from the past 2 years, it has taken over me in a way which I cannot even put into words.”

“The constant palpitations, the pain in the chest and my arms, feet getting all numb, heaviness, sleepless days and nights, starving… it sucks,” she continues. “Constant visits to the hospital to get the sedatives. Anxiety and depression are the worst things that can ever happen to a person! It eats you inside out!”

‘Please be kind’



“Do not take this lightly… no therapy works,” Rahat emphasizes. “Nothing does in my case, nothing helped as yet. But if you come to know a person who is going through all of these things, please be kind. I beg you! Instead of blaming us for being weak, try to be their strength.”

“All i want to say right now is to just request you all with all my heart and soul, PLEASE BE KIND! We’re already breaking inside, do not pull us down more. Do take mental health seriously. It is for real! It can happen to anyone at all. I ask for nothing but kindness and understanding.. I request you all to leave a prayer for me too and everyone around the world who is going through the same thing.”

“The world is already crumbling and so are we, please be humble, kind, loving, forgiving and caring! One word of wellness can bring a genuine smile on anyones face. There’s so much more to say with what i go through.. but i am out of words.. i cannot explain it.. but those who go through the same would understand this.”

“Sending lots of love and duas to you all! Remember me in your duain as well. It would mean the world!”