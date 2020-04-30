Mehwish Hayat praises Jennifer Lopez

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - Mehwish Hayat shared JLO’s statement from her interview in her own story on Instagram and said she adores Lopez.

Hayat captioned her story, "LOVE THIS WOMAN" and advised her fans to always be yourself no matter what.

In an interview Jennifer Lopez said, "Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, You are a dancer, you can t be an actress, You are an artist. You won t be taken seriously as a businesswoman.’

JLO said, "The more they told me I couldn t the more I knew that I had to."

Hayat, seemingly, has been obsessed with JLO s inspiring statement. She believes in women empowerment and has repeatedly raised her voice on the matter.