Chris Evans thrills fans with his piano playing skills by performing 1984 hit Purple Rain

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – The Marvel star, Chris Evans, thrilled his Instagram followers on Friday by performing the late pop icon s 1984 song "Purple Rain" on piano.

However, in the past, the actor has been known to tickle the ivories for his adoring fans, having previously taught himself "one of my favorites" by Italian musician Fabrizio Paterlini.

On occasion, his brother Scott Evans has joined him for a duet. As per PEOPLE, Chris has been playing the piano since he was a child, he told Men s Journal in 2019, while displaying his Bösendorfer upright piano.

He also said that he can play the guitar and "fake it" on the drums.

The new musical performance by the Knives Out star coincides with his continuing social media infatuation with Lizzo.

Recently, the singer had proposed that they co-star in a previously planned remake of 1992 s The Bodyguard, which featured Whitney Houston as pop diva Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard and love interest Frank Farmer.