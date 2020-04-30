Christina Ricci ties the knot with beau Mark

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - The Casper actress Christina Ricci surprised her fans as she confirmed that she has tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton on Saturday, October 9.

Christina shared adorable photos with Mark and captioned her post as "Mr. and Mrs."

Fans poured the couple with congratulatory messages on her Instagram post. The couple seemed to have enjoyed a unique wedding as they matched their outfits in white.

In August, Ricci took to Instagram and wrote, "Life keeps getting better," alongside an image of her sonogram, thus announcing that she was expecting her first baby with Mark.

Hampton shared the same photo on his Instagram page to confirm the news, as well.

