Sarah Khan shares video of her newly-born daughter with husband

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani drama actress Sarah Khan on Friday shared an adorable video of her husband Falak Shabbir with newly born baby girl.

Taking its social media platform Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared clip shows her husband Falak Shabbir reciting Azaan to the couple’s first child.

Earlier, the Raqs-e-Bismil singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news of the baby s arrival.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”