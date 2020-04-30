Funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm on Wednesday

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A Turkish Airline’s flight carrying the body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has left Germany and would reach Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the Turkish Airlines TK-1634 plane carrying the body of Umer Sharif has left for Karachi from Munich and the plane will be changed during a stay in Istanbul. The body would reach Karachi through TK708.

Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal and Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany was accompanying the body. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made all arrangements for receiving the body at the cargo terminal of the Karachi airport. After landing in airport, the body will be shifted to the mortuary of the social welfare department.

The comedian’s funeral prayer would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton. The body would be brought from the mortuary to their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm and Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers. He will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA.