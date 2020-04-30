DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – The pop princess Britney Spears got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, recently, and is all set to tie the knot for which she asked the fans about her wedding destination in her recent Instagram post. She wanted her fans to tell her about where she should get married.

Spears, who is currently vacationing in French Polynesia, was seen discussing possible wedding destinations in a video shared on her Instagram, as she was clueless about where she should get married.

In her video, she said, "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married. We don t know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

Adding to Spears query, Sam in the video told Britney to ask her fans where she should get married to which the singer replied, "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

Check out Britney Spears post HERE

Reportedly, Britney is keen to tie the knot soon with Sam Asghari, as soon as possible. The duo has been together for over four years.

Britney s lawyer had also mentioned that the singer plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with Asghari and had mentioned that she may do so after her father s removal as her conservator.