DUNYA NEWS (Web desk) – Pop star Grimes trolled paparazzi by reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto, days after she and her filthy rich, tech tycoon partner Elon Musk broke up.

See Grimes tweet about trolling the paparazzi below.

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

The "Violence" singer spilled the beans on Twitter and confirmed that she had trolled paparazzi by staging a photo of herself reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto while sitting on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles.

The singer said, "Paparazzi followed me to a shoot so I tried to think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha," Grimes captioned a screenshot of a New York Post article about the images in question.

Adding on Instagram Grimes told that she is still living with Musk and clarified that she is "not a communist." The art-pop singer also issued a playful warning to other celebrity photographers: "If paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"

Last week, Grimes released a new song titled "Love" that addresses her feelings about the heightened media scrutiny surrounding her personal life and directly called out members of the paparazzi who have reportedly harassed her.

She said, "I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week."

Earlier in September, Musk and Grimes had broken up after dating for three years, and they are likely to co-parent their 1-year-old son named X Æ A-12.

Musk clarified his relationship status with Grimes in a statement, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."