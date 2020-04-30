NUREMBERG (Dunya News) – Pakistani veteran comedian Umer Sharif on Saturday has passed away at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness.

The artist was set to resume his journey today to United States (US) for medical treatment three days after his stay in Germany.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on September 29 as his health condition deteriorated during flight to the United States.

Earlier, the departure of renowned comedian for treatment abroad was postponed due to his critical health. His blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing a dialysis.

Regarded as one of greatest comedians in sub-continent

Born on April 19, 1955, Umer Sharif was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He started started his career from Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14 in 1974.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’s Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

In October 2009, Umer Sharif started hosting late-night talk show, The Shareef Show on private television channel and interviewed many actors, entertainers, musicians, and politicians.

He also participated in Indian stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as a guest judge.

Awards

Umer Sharif received national awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He also received ten Nigar Awards.



The artist was also honored with three Graduate Awards. He was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.