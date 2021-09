Death anniversary of renowned singer Naseem Begum being observed today

(Web Desk) - The 50th death anniversary of renowned singer Naseem Begum is being observed on Wednesday.

Born in 1936 in Amritsar, Naseem begum sang hundreds of Punjabi and Urdu songs for Pakistani films.

She was among the Pakistani singers, who rendered zealous services in the 1965 war by singing patriotic songs.

She died on this date in 1971.