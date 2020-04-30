Air ambulance to take Umar Sharif to US for treatment lands in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An air ambulance to take ailing veteran Pakistani comedian Umar Sharif to United States for medical treatment has landed in Karachi.



According to details, the doctors are waiting for the artist’s health to get stable after which, the travel will start.



Meanwhile, Umar Sharif’s wife Zareen Ghazal told that his husband’s departure to US is conditioned with the approval of the doctors.

Earlier, departure of legendary comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment was delayed after his condition deteriorated on Sunday night.

According to doctors treating Umer Sharif at a private hospital in Karachi, his blood pressure dropped during dialysis and he was immediately shifted to ICU ward where he will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

