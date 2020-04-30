Man held for defrauding Nadia Khan

Islamabad (Online): Actor and host Nadia Khan has recently become victim of cyber fraud.



However, suspect has been arrested after Nadia Khan registered a complaint against the IT expert she hired for her YouTube channel.



Additional Director Cyber Crime Imran Riaz said that Nadia Khan’s YouTube channel was hacked in September 2020 and the actress had hired an IT expert to recover it.



He further said that the IT expert caused financial loss to the actress. He changed the Google Publisher ID and bank details of the YouTube channel, which made all the earnings of Nadia Khan’s YouTube channel known to the IT expert.



Imran Riaz said that when Nadia Khan found out about the fraud, she complained to the FIA Cyber Crime on which the accused Hammad Sami has been arrested and a case has been registered.



Nadia Khan also shared the news on her Instagram handle and thanked Head of FIA Cyber Crime Sindh.