Pakistani renowned stage artist Birju Khan passes away

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani renowned stage artist Saghir Ahmed, also known as ‘Birju Khan’, died of heart attack in Lahore.

Chairman of Punjab Artists and Producers Theatre Association Qaiser Sanaullah Khan said that actor Birju Khan suffered a cardiac arrest that proved fatal.

Renowned Punjabi stage drama artist initially felt some pain in the chest and was rushed to hospital. The artist couldn’t survive and passed away before getting any treatment at the hospital.

Saghir Ahmad alias Birju was buried in the local cemetery after the funeral prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actor used to repeat the words speedily during their entry in the stage drama and he had been admired due to his specific style.

Birju had been worked in the theater industry for 40 years and had done side roles in thousands of plays and acted in several films as well as dramas.